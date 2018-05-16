Bitcloud Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $3.37 million and $4,460.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 22,594,022 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

