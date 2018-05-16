bitBTC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,051.00 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, bitBTC has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One bitBTC token can now be bought for about $9,335.55 or 1.11565000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitBTC has a market cap of $484,667.00 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004189 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00751081 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00151014 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00090852 BTC.

bitBTC Profile

bitBTC’s total supply is 52 tokens. The official message board for bitBTC is bitsharestalk.org . bitBTC’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

