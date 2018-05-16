Bird construction company (BDT) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Bird construction company (TSE:BDT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Bird construction in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bird construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bird construction from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of Bird construction opened at C$7.50 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bird construction has a one year low of C$7.32 and a one year high of C$10.40.

Bird construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.04). Bird construction had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of C$377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$421.00 million.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, and mining businesses.

