BioTelemetry (BEAT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.0563364684025 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $1,442,366.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 67,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $2,723,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

