BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 37,500 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 37,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $3,328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 18,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $1,657,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,648,600.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $836,500.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $1,270,950.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $846,300.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded up $0.82, reaching $89.52, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 690,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,064. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -133.61 and a beta of 1.68. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,362,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 569.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 16,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

