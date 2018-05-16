Biocept (BIOC) Issues Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 374.92% and a negative net margin of 426.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million.

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,534. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

