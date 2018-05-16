Biocept (BIOC) Issues Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 374.92% and a negative net margin of 426.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million.

Shares of Biocept stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,534. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biocept from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Earnings History for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

