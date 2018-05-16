Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $287.41

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $287.41 and last traded at $286.90, with a volume of 279302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.98.

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.20.

The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.89 million. analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

