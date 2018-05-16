Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $293.43

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $293.43 and last traded at $292.75, with a volume of 4210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $286.17.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. CL King lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.20.

The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%. equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,952,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,648,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,218 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 248,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 99,401 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

