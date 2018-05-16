Bilfinger (GBF) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBF. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($63.10) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS set a €34.50 ($41.07) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($45.24) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.67) price target on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($46.17).

Shares of GBF stock opened at €38.74 ($46.12) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €32.89 ($39.15) and a fifty-two week high of €41.14 ($48.98).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

