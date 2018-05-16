BidaskClub Lowers Umpqua (UMPQ) to Hold

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Hovde Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Umpqua stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth $239,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

