BidaskClub Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Buy

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $51.80 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $278.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $162,101.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,885.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 888,289 shares of company stock valued at $47,209,671 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 47.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after acquiring an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.