BidaskClub Downgrades Live Oak Bank (LOB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bank (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bank from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.16. Live Oak Bank has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bank (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Live Oak Bank had a net margin of 36.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. research analysts predict that Live Oak Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $100,018.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,426.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,511 shares of company stock worth $2,545,334 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bank by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bank by 46.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bank by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 88,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bank by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 465,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

