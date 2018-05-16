BidaskClub Downgrades ADTRAN (ADTN) to Sell

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ADTRAN by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,515 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in ADTRAN by 694.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 230,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 201,880 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

