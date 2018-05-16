BHP Billiton (BLT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($19.40) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Billiton to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.85) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.77) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.84) price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,488.45 ($20.19).

BLT stock opened at GBX 1,742.40 ($23.64) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.55).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

