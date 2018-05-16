BHP Billiton (BBL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 46.9609288668747 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBL. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 1,363,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

