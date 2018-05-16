BestChain (BEST) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One BestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BestChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BestChain has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BestChain alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00078706 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00540121 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006502 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00090972 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010846 BTC.

About BestChain

BestChain (BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es . BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.