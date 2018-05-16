Best Buy (BBY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $87.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in the past six months and continue post upbeat results, as evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 performance. This prompted management to provide encouraging view for fiscal 2019. The company is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain and increased transportation costs may hurt margins. International gross margin is also likely to remain under pressure during the first quarter.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.39.

Best Buy opened at $78.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Director Gerard R. Vittecoq sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,755,458.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $76,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,639 shares of company stock worth $25,651,834 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,388,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

