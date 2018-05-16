Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE BHLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 228,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.39%. equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 367,043 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 692,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 165,567 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 958.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 145,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,530,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $133,968,000 after buying an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm’s loan portfolio comprises of the following: commercial real estate; commercial and industrial; residential mortgage; and consumer. It also offers savings and checking accounts, deposits, lending, mortgages loans, insurance, and wealth management products.

