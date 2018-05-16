Beowulf Mining (BEM) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.08). 7,248,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,911% from the average session volume of 180,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.08).

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. The company explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, and other mineral properties. Its principal project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, northern Sweden.

