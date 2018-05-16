Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beneficial Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.9750716403497 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Beneficial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Beneficial Bancorp opened at $16.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Beneficial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Beneficial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Beneficial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Farnesi sold 27,498 shares of Beneficial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $414,669.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,494 shares of company stock worth $1,860,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

