Belmond (BEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Belmond opened at $11.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belmond has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.92 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. equities analysts expect that Belmond will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belmond by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

