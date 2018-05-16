BeiGene to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Forecasts (BGNE)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.00). Piper Jaffray currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($8.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($8.95) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BeiGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.43.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $186.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 0.29. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 40,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $6,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 99,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $14,417,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,672,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,676. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $290,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

