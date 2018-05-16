BeiGene (BGNE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $194.70

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.70 and last traded at $192.37, with a volume of 17024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on BeiGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $93.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $1,707,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 34,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $5,037,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,697.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,210 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,676. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 34.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

