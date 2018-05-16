Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $41,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 369,588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,021,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after purchasing an additional 342,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,017,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,357,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BECN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

