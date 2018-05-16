Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $38.95

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 71287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

