BB Biotech AG Sells 40,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

BB Biotech AG trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of BB Biotech AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,217,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,666,000 after acquiring an additional 96,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,553,000 after acquiring an additional 116,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $156.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 88,554 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $12,672,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $28,404,143. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.51 and a 1 year high of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

