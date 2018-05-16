Baugh & Associates LLC Takes $4 Million Position in Intel (INTC)

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. Intel accounts for about 3.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 110,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Intel opened at $53.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Intel has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock worth $4,785,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

