Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Insider Sells $21,825.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $21,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 16th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $23,265.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $27,255.00.

Shares of Basic Energy Services traded up $0.26, reaching $15.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 252,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,745. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.21). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $234.67 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

