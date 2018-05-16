Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $388.40 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $388.40 million and $10.77 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and Paradex. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00739189 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00055494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00146117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087719 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Huobi, Paradex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Liqui, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

