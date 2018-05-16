Barrington Research Weighs in on Primo Water’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PRMW)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Primo Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Primo Water had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 5,934 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $80,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 139,104 shares during the period. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $7,576,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.