Barrington Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics (HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $233.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NYSE:HAE opened at $87.69 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $28,097.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $28,308.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $64,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $260.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

