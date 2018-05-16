Barclays Trims Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Target Price to C$186.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$190.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$176.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.17.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire opened at C$165.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$140.60 and a one year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.