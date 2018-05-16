Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BP (BP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 640 ($8.68) target price on BP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on BP from GBX 535 ($7.26) to GBX 530 ($7.19) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded BP to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($6.38) to GBX 615 ($8.34) in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 565 ($7.66) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 560 ($7.60) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 563.25 ($7.64).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 580.20 ($7.87) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £310.70 ($421.46). Insiders have purchased 185 shares of company stock worth $94,640 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.