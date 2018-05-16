Banyan Network (BBN) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bibox. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006325 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,436,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

