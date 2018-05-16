Bank of The West Lowers Position in Legg Mason (LM)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Legg Mason by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Legg Mason to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of Legg Mason opened at $38.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legg Mason has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $39.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $785.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.21%. Legg Mason’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.