Bank of The West Invests $250,000 in Novartis (NVS) Stock

Bank of The West bought a new stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis purchased 766,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

