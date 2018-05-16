Bank of The West Has $2.01 Million Position in FedEx (FDX)

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.51.

Shares of FedEx opened at $247.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. FedEx has a 52-week low of $246.29 and a 52-week high of $249.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

