Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Given Buy Rating at Brean Capital

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brean Capital in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS began coverage on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZRK opened at $48.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of the Ozarks has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.11 million. Bank of the Ozarks had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Bank of the Ozarks will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 511,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

