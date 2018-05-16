Bank of America (BAC) Holdings Raised by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 225.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,403 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $88,757,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of Bank of America opened at $31.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $318.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

