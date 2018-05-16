Banco Santander (BSMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:BSMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE BSMX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,426,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $30,272,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,626,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 728,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 468,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services to individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments.

