Banc of California (BANC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News coverage about Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banc of California earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.4154124350372 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California traded up $0.10, reaching $18.80, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,602. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $947.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.46 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. FIG Partners downgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail deposits from the general public and invests in commercial, consumer, and real estate secured loans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.