Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. (BWINA) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWINA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWINA opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. Baldwin & Lyons has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ:BWINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Baldwin & Lyons had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Baldwin & Lyons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Baldwin & Lyons

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

