Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Assured Guaranty Corp (AGO)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Corp (NYSE:AGO) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of Assured Guaranty opened at $35.54 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. Assured Guaranty Corp has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.66. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

AGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

