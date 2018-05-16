Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,135,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,991,373,000 after buying an additional 1,434,475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,733,540,000 after buying an additional 103,948 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,457,000 after buying an additional 1,403,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,468,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,135,678,000 after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,069,540,000 after buying an additional 510,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

