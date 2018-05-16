Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 18,946 New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after purchasing an additional 624,303 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 201,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $2,686,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,545,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,094,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $213,590.70. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,949 shares in the company, valued at $958,549.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

