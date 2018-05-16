Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,600 SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,040,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In other SilverBow Resources news, insider Sean C. Woolverton purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $228,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,407 shares of company stock valued at $98,623 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.08.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $58.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 33.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.