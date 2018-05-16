B. Riley Weighs in on Pacific Ethanol, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Ethanol in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.18 million.

PEIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol opened at $3.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director Larry D. Layne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,557,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 386,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 754,734 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 890,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

