B. Riley Comments on Catalyst Biosciences’ Q1 2019 Earnings (CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $10.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.48. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%.

In other Catalyst Biosciences news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,619,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 71,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,191,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

