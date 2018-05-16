B. Riley Analysts Give Aemetis (AMTX) a $2.00 Price Target

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been assigned a $2.00 price target by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Aemetis opened at $1.79 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Aemetis, Inc operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

