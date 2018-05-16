B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verastem (VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Verastem in a research report issued on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verastem’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Verastem opened at $5.24 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Verastem has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in Verastem by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 78,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Verastem by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verastem by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

